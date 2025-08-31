Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva join Bilgah coastal cleanup campaign [PHOTOS]

31 August 2025 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, along with the head of Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva, participated in a coastal cleanup campaign in Bilgah.

Azernews reports that the campaign, organized by the IDEA Public Union, saw the participation of over a hundred volunteers. During the cleanup, nearly five tons of waste were collected and handed over to the Balakhani solid waste sorting plant operated by "Clean City" OJSC.

The main goal of the campaign is to promote adherence to cleanliness along coastlines and to encourage collective efforts to protect the coastal environment.

To preserve the unique biodiversity of the Caspian Sea and other water basins in the Caucasus region, IDEA carries out sustainable activities aimed at cleaning and restoring coastal areas.

The IDEA Public Union calls on citizens to be mindful of environmental protection while relaxing on beaches, to keep coastlines clean, to avoid littering, to exhibit responsible behavior, and to not leave waste behind in the area.