Some roads in Baku to be temporarily partially restricted for traffic amid Formula 1 race

31 August 2025 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Starting from 22:00 on August 30, partial restrictions has been placed on the exit from Azadlig Avenue to Neftchilar Avenue until the conclusion of the Formula 1 races, Azernews reports citing Baku City Circuit.

These restrictions are due to installation and infrastructure work being carried out on the city’s main streets and avenues in preparation for the upcoming Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, scheduled for September 19 to 21.

It is also noted that the restrictions will be implemented gradually, and there may be additional changes on other streets and avenues as the race approaches.

Motorists are advised to choose alternative routes during this period.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place across several sessions on September 19-21.

On September 19, the first session is scheduled from 12:30 to 13:30, followed by the second session, which is the sprint qualification, from 16:00 to 17:00.

On September 20, the third session, referred to as the sprint, will occur from 12:30 to 13:30. The second session for qualifying will take place from 16:00 to 17:00. Finally, the race is set to begin on September 21 at 15:00.

In 2025, Formula 1 plans to hold 24 events, starting on March 16 in Australia and finishing on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The season includes six sprint events, taking place in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.