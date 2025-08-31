No precipitation expected in Baku on first day of fall

31 August 2025 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

No precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on September 1, Azernews reports citing National Hydrometeorological Service.

There will be fog in some areas during the night and morning. The wind will be southeast.

The air temperature will range from 21-26°C at night to 31-36°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg, and the relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 30-35 percent during the daytime

On the beaches of Absheron, a southeast wind is expected. The sea water temperature on the northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgya, Zagulba) will be 26-27°C, and on the southern coast (Turkan, Govsan, Sahil, Shikh) it will be 27-28°C.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, no precipitation is forecasted. Fog will be observed in some mountainous areas during the night and morning. The wind will be moderate and from the east.

The air temperature in the regions will be 18-23°C at night and 33-38°C during the day, while in the mountains, temperatures will range from 13-18°C at night to 20-25°C during the daytime.