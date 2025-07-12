Azerbaijan’s Emergency Situations Minister and new ICPO Secretary-General visit Alley of Honor [PHOTOS]
On July 12, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the newly appointed Secretary-General of the International Civil Protection Organization (ICPO), Arguch Kalentarli, paid a visit to the Alley of Honor in Baku, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The officials honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laying wreaths and flowers at his grave.
They also commemorated prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, placing flowers at her resting place in tribute.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!