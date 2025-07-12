Azerbaijan’s Emergency Situations Minister and new ICPO Secretary-General visit Alley of Honor [PHOTOS]

12 July 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

On July 12, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the newly appointed Secretary-General of the International Civil Protection Organization (ICPO), Arguch Kalentarli, paid a visit to the Alley of Honor in Baku, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The officials honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laying wreaths and flowers at his grave.

They also commemorated prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, placing flowers at her resting place in tribute.