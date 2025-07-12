Transitional President of Syria visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

12 July 2025 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ahmad Al-Sharaa paid tribute to the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at his grave.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, currently on a working visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors on July 12, Azernews reports.

