Internal Ministry reviews crime-fighting achievements and sets future goals [PHOTOS]

10 July 2025 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) held a Collegium meeting to review the results of operational and service activities for the first half of the year and to discuss upcoming tasks, Azernews reports, citing information provided by the MIA.

General-Colonel Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Internal Affairs, highlighted the positive outcomes in combating crime during the first six months of 2025. He noted that public order and safety were professionally maintained at mass events, while stressing the importance of addressing upcoming challenges through detailed discussions and additional organizational measures to improve service activities.

In the past six months, 17,049 crimes were registered across all state bodies involved in operational-search and investigative activities. Of these, 94.4% were offenses investigated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and prosecution authorities through procedural means. Compared to the same period in 2024, serious and especially serious crimes decreased by 18.9%, crimes involving firearms doubled, offenses committed by previously convicted persons dropped by 19.8%, group crimes fell by 18.8%, domestic crimes declined by 5.5%, intentional murders decreased by 39.1%, and crimes against property reduced by 4.2%, including thefts down by 6.2% and frauds by 7.3%.

Investigative and operational measures led to the solving of 92.8% of crimes, including 2,196 cases solved through operational response activities and 232 cases from previous years reopened jointly with prosecution authorities. Additionally, 4,344 unlawful acts were prevented, 79.7% of wanted suspects were apprehended, and 3,378 firearms of various types were seized.

Minister Eyvazov emphasized the success of the joint working group established by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to investigate unresolved crimes from previous years. He noted that these efforts contributed to protecting citizens’ legal rights and strengthening the rule of law, as well as reducing crime rates—especially serious and grave offenses—and improving the investigation and prosecution processes.

In the fight against organized crime, 305 criminal groups were dismantled, including 103 responsible for serious and especially serious crimes. Eighty-two individuals were held criminally liable for illegal possession and carrying of firearms. Law enforcement agencies seized nearly 3 tons of narcotics and destroyed over 151 tons of narcotic plants.

Public reception and addressing citizens’ appeals remain a priority. With advance media announcements, 4,032 people were received, and most of the issues raised were resolved legally.

Concluding the Collegium meeting, General-Colonel Vilayat Eyvazov stated that overall service duties and assigned tasks were properly fulfilled during the reporting period. He gave instructions and recommendations to further improve the efficiency of activities and to continue strengthening legality and public order.

He also stressed that ensuring citizens’ satisfaction is one of the main tasks defined by President Ilham Aliyev. The minister called for greater sensitivity in preventing and investigating crimes, recovering material damages caused by offenses, and handling appeals and receptions more attentively.