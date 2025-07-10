Azernews.Az

Thursday July 10 2025

Aghdam Industrial Park attracts Chinese tech as region becomes trans-Eurasian hub

10 July 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)
Aghdam Industrial Park attracts Chinese tech as region becomes trans-Eurasian hub
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Among the most promising recent developments is the announcement that “Fujiai Azerbaijan” LLC, a joint Azerbaijani-Chinese venture, has been granted residency status at the Aghdam Industrial Park. This partnership reflects the increasingly international nature of Garabagh's revival and underscores how technological collaboration is becoming central to the region's development. With the backing of advanced Chinese technology, this project will see the establishment of a state-of-the-art elevator production facility on one hectare of land in the Park.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more