Aghdam Industrial Park attracts Chinese tech as region becomes trans-Eurasian hub
Among the most promising recent developments is the announcement that “Fujiai Azerbaijan” LLC, a joint Azerbaijani-Chinese venture, has been granted residency status at the Aghdam Industrial Park. This partnership reflects the increasingly international nature of Garabagh's revival and underscores how technological collaboration is becoming central to the region's development. With the backing of advanced Chinese technology, this project will see the establishment of a state-of-the-art elevator production facility on one hectare of land in the Park.
