Azerbaijan to host Pastry & Bakery Chefs Baku Cup 2025 [PHOTOS]

11 July 2025 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Pastry & Bakery Chefs Baku Cup 2025, a national championship dedicated to confectionery and bakery arts, will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan's capital on July 30, Azernews reports.

Organised by the Baku Culinary Association, the event will take place at Badamdar Hotel & Residences.

The Pastry & Bakery Chefs Baku Cup 2025 will bring together professional confectioners and students from specialised educational institutions, providing a unique platform for showcasing skills and exchanging experiences.

The championship aims to foster the development of the confectionery and bakery industry in the country, as well as to identify and promote talented specialists on the international stage.

Pastry & Bakery Chefs Baku Cup 2025 will feature the following competition categories: "National Sweets Table," "Art Class (confections and chocolate products)," "Wedding Cake," "Art of Bread-making," and "Fruit and Vegetable Carving Compositions."

The judging panel will include leading experts from various countries: Suleyman Kursak (Turkiye), Metin Ayhan (Turkiye), Shahid Miyan (Pakistan), Huseyn Shipal (Turkiye), Chamil Fernando (Qatar), Hashan De Silva (UAE), Don David (Azerbaijan), and Bahruz Galbinur (Azerbaijan).

The championship will also feature master classes conducted by renowned international gastronomic experts.

Among the invited speakers is Suleyman Kursak (Turkiye), a well-known specialist in modern Turkish cuisine, chef, and certified trainer.

During his master class, he will present proprietary techniques and practical skills for preparing both traditional and contemporary Turkish dishes.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.