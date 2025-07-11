Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil through main pipelines in H1 2025

11 July 2025 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s main oil pipelines carried a total of 18.513 million tons of oil during January-June 2025. This figure represents a 3.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. The majority of this volume - 75.2% - was transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline. Between January and May, the BTC pipeline delivered...

