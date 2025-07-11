Azernews.Az

Friday July 11 2025

Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil through main pipelines in H1 2025

11 July 2025 18:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil through main pipelines in H1 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan’s main oil pipelines carried a total of 18.513 million tons of oil during January-June 2025. This figure represents a 3.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. The majority of this volume - 75.2% - was transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline. Between January and May, the BTC pipeline delivered...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more