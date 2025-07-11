Azerbaijan Railways and China’s Xi’an Port strengthen partnership to boost Middle Corridor cargo flow [PHOTOS]

11 July 2025 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) and China's Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. (Xi’an Port) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at expanding cooperation in railway transit and digital logistics along the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports.

The document, signed during an ADY delegation's business visit to China, includes the appointment of an ADY representative in Xi’an Port and the official opening of a new container yard at the port. This yard, with an annual handling capacity of 20,000 TEU, will serve as a key logistics hub for boosting cargo flows between Asia and Europe via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, speaking at meetings with Xi’an Mayor Ye Niuping and port officials, underlined that deepening Azerbaijan-China cooperation in transport has become “a requirement of the day,” particularly following President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April 2025. He highlighted the significance of the joint strategic declaration signed during that visit under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Rustamov emphasized that the newly signed MoU, the integration of an ADY representative into Xi’an Port’s operational system, and the container yard's launch represent tangible progress in joint efforts. “These are important steps toward expanding the capabilities of the Middle Corridor and attracting more cargo to this route,” he stated.

He also shared detailed information on the Baku International Sea Port, which was recently incorporated under ADY’s structure. This integration, Rustamov said, will enhance port-railway coordination and enable more efficient and complex logistics services.

Yuan Xiaojun, General Director of Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd., expressed strong support for the establishment of an ADY presence in Xi’an. He noted that this will facilitate faster coordination and more effective transport operations between both sides.

Both parties approved a joint roadmap that includes organizing container trains, boosting capacity across the Caspian Sea and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and creating a digital cargo tracking and data exchange system.

The partnership builds on earlier successes: in March 2024, the first container train from Xi’an reached Baku in just 11 days via the Middle Corridor. In November 2024, Azerbaijan dispatched its first export train to Xi’an with 62 containers. Currently, two block trains operate monthly from Baku to Xi’an, enabling Azerbaijani exporters to access the Chinese market directly.

This latest agreement is expected to further institutionalize and enhance rail transit cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, positioning both countries as critical players in Eurasian connectivity and trade.