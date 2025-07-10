Progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization discussed at high-level meeting, says Ministry

10 July 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On July 10, 2025, a meeting took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. The discussions focused on various aspects of the normalization process between the two countries.

Azernews reports, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides reaffirmed that direct bilateral talks remain the most effective format for resolving outstanding issues related to normalization. They agreed to continue this results-oriented dialogue moving forward.

The leaders reviewed the progress made in the border delimitation process and instructed their respective state commissions to continue practical work in this direction.

Additionally, both parties agreed to maintain bilateral negotiations and confidence-building measures aimed at fostering trust and cooperation.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia expressed their gratitude to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his warm hospitality and for facilitating the meeting.