Thursday July 10 2025

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise nearly 10% in 1st half of 2025

10 July 2025 12:56 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports reached $1.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a 9.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Azernews reports, according to preliminary data from the July edition of the “Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

