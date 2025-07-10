President Ilham Aliyev concludes his visit to United Arab Emirates [PHOTOS]

10 July 2025 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by UAE Minister of Justice Abdulla bin Awad Al Nuaimi and other officials.

A guard of honor was lined up at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport in honor of the head of state.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to the United Arab Emirates on July 10, Azernews reports.

