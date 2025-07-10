Azerbaijani chess players keep competing at Women's World Chess Cup

10 July 2025 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Women's World Chess Cup is underway in Batumi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

July 10 marks the return matches of the 1/32 finals, with two Azerbaijani players competing.

Ulviyya Fataliyeva will compete against Georgia's Lela Javakhishvili, and Gulnar Mammadova will face Polina Shuvalova (FIDE).

Having lost their initial matches to these opponents, the Azerbaijani participants must secure victories today to remain in the competition.

Govhar Beydullayeva and Khanim Balajayeva were eliminated after the first round.

The Women's Chess World Cup in Batumi will run until July 29, using a knockout format. The top three players will qualify for the Candidates Tournament, which is the next significant stage in the path to the Women's World Chess Championship.

Chess has a long-standing tradition in Azerbaijan, deeply rooted in the country's cultural heritage. The game continues to be highly popular, with efforts made to preserve and promote these traditions.

To boost the sport's popularity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who also chairs the National Olympic Committee, signed an executive order in 2009 to support a national chess development program, which spanned from 2009 to 2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, hosted in Baku, exemplifies the country's dedication to chess development.

The event drew a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's section, making it a major international chess event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023, also held in Baku, showcased intense competition and exciting matches.

With a highly skilled lineup, the tournament offered a platform for top-tier players to demonstrate their strategic mastery.

In these top tournaments, Azerbaijani players have consistently achieved high placements among the world's best.