Argentina dissolves highway safety agencies

10 July 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Argentine President Javier Milei has issued a series of executive orders to disband several key national highway safety and management agencies, marking a significant shift in the country’s infrastructure policy, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The orders, which dissolve the National Transit and Road Safety Commission, the National Road Safety Agency, and the National Highway Directorate (DNV), were published Tuesday in the government gazette and signed by the president.

The DNV, originally established in 1932, has played a crucial role in promoting and strengthening Argentina’s road infrastructure, enhancing connectivity between the country’s towns and cities. However, the president’s office stated that the agency’s activities, along with its complex administrative structure, “no longer meet current management needs,” leading to inefficiencies in project execution and excessively high operating costs for the national government.

This move reflects Milei’s ongoing commitment to streamlining government operations and implementing fiscal reforms. The decision has sparked debate, with some arguing that dismantling these institutions could undermine road safety and infrastructure development, while others view it as a necessary step to cut through bureaucratic red tape.

While the government has not yet outlined the full scope of its plans to manage highway safety and infrastructure moving forward, the dissolution of these agencies is expected to pave the way for a more centralized, streamlined approach to road management—potentially leveraging private-public partnerships or new state-run agencies for more efficient operations.

The long-term impact of these changes will likely become clearer in the coming months as the government rolls out new policies and restructuring efforts. But for now, the bold decision signals a significant shift in Argentina’s approach to governance, infrastructure, and public sector efficiency.