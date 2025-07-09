Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 9 2025

Interest income rises as Bank Melli Iran Baku navigates market conditions

9 July 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)
Interest income rises as Bank Melli Iran Baku navigates market conditions
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Bank Melli Iran’s Baku branch concluded the first half of 2025 with a net profit of ₼3.224 million ($1.9 million), slightly down from the ₼3.437 million ($2.03 million) reported in the same period of 2024. Interest income for the first six months of 2025 reached...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more