Azerbaijan, China sign memorandum on railway cooperation [PHOTOS]

9 July 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On July 8, Chairman of “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov met with President of the “China State Railway” Corporation Sun Shuyou in Beijing, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that in the context of strengthening strategic relations between China and Azerbaijan, partnership in the field of transport and logistics holds particular importance. It was noted that cooperation between the railway institutions of the two countries covers a wide spectrum—from transit transportation and multimodal solutions to infrastructure development and the digitalization of processes.

The ADY Chairman stated that the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the People's Republic of China on April 22, 2025, was an important stage in the development of bilateral relations. One of the main elements of cooperation is the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which Azerbaijan considers a crucial transit link between East and West. Regular transportation along the China–Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Europe route contributes to the reduction of delivery time and diversification of logistic solutions.

It was stated that as a result of effective cooperation, in 2024 the volume of cargo transported by rail between the two countries increased by 47% to reach 612,000 tons. In 2024, 287 block trains were received from China, and during the first six months of this year, this figure already reached 199 block trains. By the end of the year, the arrival of more than 400 block trains is expected.

It was noted that the development of cooperation between ADY and China Railways makes a significant contribution to strengthening transport connectivity in Eurasia and the development of sustainable logistics chains.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC and the “China State Railway” Corporation.

The purpose of signing the memorandum is to further develop and strengthen cooperation between the two entities in the fields of railway transportation and transit, as well as the implementation of digital projects.

The document outlines the necessity of applying modern and digital technologies to support the development of regional economic integration through the creation of favorable conditions for freight transport along international corridors, to optimize management processes, increase transportation efficiency, and provide better services to customers. It also highlights the strategic importance of developing multimodal transportation along the Middle Corridor, the integration of this route with logistics terminals in China and Azerbaijan, the necessity of China’s “China Railway Container Transport Corp. Ltd.” (CRCT) joining the “Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd.” joint venture created between the railway institutions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, and the deepening of cooperation in the railway sector within the context of implementing the “Belt and Road Initiative.”

Additionally, as part of the visit, ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov met with Chairman of the Management Board of the “Kazakhstan Railways” National Company JSC, Talgat Aldybergenov.

At the meeting, the importance of further expanding cooperation between the two countries in transit transportation and strengthening coordinated actions to ensure the timely delivery of container cargo from China to their destinations in Europe was emphasized. It was noted that the “Middle Corridor Multimodal” joint venture established between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia will support the provision of uninterrupted, reliable, and efficient freight operations along the Middle Corridor.

Moreover, on July 8, during the business trip to China, the ADY delegation participated in the 12th International Congress on High-Speed Rail in Beijing.

At the event, held under the theme “High-Speed Rail: Sustainability, Innovation, Prosperity,” topics such as the role of high-speed trains in economic and social development, sustainable development, and technological innovations were discussed.