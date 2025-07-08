Cybersecurity operation conducted over compromised surveillance cameras in Azerbaijan

8 July 2025 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan has carried out a cybersecurity operation in response to unauthorized access and data leaks involving surveillance camera systems across the country, Azernews reports, citing SSS.

A series of technical and operational measures were implemented to counter cyber threats targeting surveillance infrastructure.

The operation addressed illegal activities involving remote, unauthorized access to digital video recorder (DVR) systems linked to surveillance cameras installed in private residences and offices throughout Azerbaijan. Through global internet networks, malicious actors had intercepted video footage capturing private and family life, and unlawfully uploaded these materials to foreign internet platforms.

Further investigation revealed that user accounts with real-time access to surveillance camera feeds located at various addresses in Azerbaijan were being sold online.

In coordination with relevant state agencies, the SSS acted swiftly to neutralize the harmful effects of these cyber intrusions. Immediate steps were taken to identify the locations of compromised cameras, and technical inspections uncovered a common security vulnerability that had enabled the unauthorized access.

The vulnerability was reported to the foreign manufacturer of the affected equipment with a request for urgent remediation. Additionally, the SSS ensured that any illegally obtained video content was removed from foreign internet platforms.

Citizens are urged to strictly follow proper guidelines when using information and communication technologies. Authorities particularly warn against using devices of unknown origin or specifications, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in protecting personal data and privacy.