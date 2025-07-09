Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland hold strategic talks [PHOTOS]

9 July 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is exploring new avenues to strengthen financial cooperation with Switzerland, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen international economic partnerships. The discussion took place during a high-level meeting between the heads of the central banks of both countries, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, on the social media platform X.

He had the pleasure of meeting Martin Schlegel, Chairman of the Swiss National Bank, during his first official business visit to Azerbaijan.

“We had a comprehensive exchange of views on developments in the global economy and financial markets, medium-term monetary policy priorities, and financial stability. We also discussed digital initiatives aimed at advancing the financial sector,” he noted.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to assess the current status of bilateral financial cooperation. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing partnership and explored ways to further expand institutional collaboration between the two central banks.

This dialogue signals a mutual commitment to promoting financial innovation and ensuring monetary stability amid an evolving global economic environment.