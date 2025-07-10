Azerbaijan’s crude prices climb as global benchmarks advance

10 July 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

These recent increases are notable amid fluctuating global oil dynamics and are particularly significant for Azerbaijan, which has based its 2025 state budget on an average oil price of $70 per barrel. The current price trends indicate a potentially favorable fiscal outlook for the country, given that actual market prices are exceeding budgetary forecasts.

