Azerbaijan’s crude prices climb as global benchmarks advance
These recent increases are notable amid fluctuating global oil dynamics and are particularly significant for Azerbaijan, which has based its 2025 state budget on an average oil price of $70 per barrel. The current price trends indicate a potentially favorable fiscal outlook for the country, given that actual market prices are exceeding budgetary forecasts.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!