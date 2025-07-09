Reconstruction underway in 16 villages of Aghdara and Khojaly as part of resettlement plan

9 July 2025 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In line with Azerbaijan’s 2025 resettlement plan, large-scale construction and restoration work is currently being carried out in 16 settlements across the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, officials announced during the 9th Conference of Heads of Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Service Institutions held in Khankendi, Azernews reports.

According to the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the region, Sabuhi Gahramanov, stated that efforts are focused on preparing the villages for the return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Specifically, eight villages in Khojaly (Ballija, Khanyurdu, Tazabina, Dashbulag, Badara, Seyidbeyli, Khanabad, and Shushakand) and eight in Aghdara (Hasanriz, Vangli, Kolatag, Chyldyran, Heyvali, Damirli, Chapar, and Ashaghi Oratag) are undergoing comprehensive reconstruction. Once the work is completed, the resettlement of former IDPs will begin in stages.

According to the plan, nearly 6,000 people will return voluntarily to their ancestral homes under the state-coordinated “Great Return” program, one of the most ambitious social initiatives in Azerbaijan’s modern history.

Gahramanov also noted that planning for resettlement in other villages is already underway, with relevant administrative and logistical work in progress for the coming years.

He added that the return of former residents has already begun to several key locations, including the city of Khojaly and the village of Ballija, as well as the villages of Sugovushan, Hasanriz, and Talish in Aghdara district.

The return of families to their homeland continues to symbolize a historic restoration of justice and national unity following decades of displacement due to the former occupation.