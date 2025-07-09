Azerbaijan to invest in new small hydroelectric power stations in liberated territories

9 July 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan continues to prioritize the reconstruction and green energy development of its liberated territories, with the latest initiative focusing on the construction of new small hydroelectric power stations (SHPs) in Kalbajar City and Eyvazli, both located in the country’s western region, Azernews reports. The project will include not only the construction of the Kalbajar City and Eyvazli SHPs but also their integration into Azerbaijan’s unified energy system, thereby boosting the country’s renewable energy production capacity in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions. According to the preliminary estimates, the construction of the two SHPs and associated infrastructure is expected to cost approximately...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.