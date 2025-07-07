Starlink provide free communication in disaster area in Texas

7 July 2025 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Billionaire Elon Musk’s global satellite communications network, Starlink, has rolled out free communication kits and services to assist victims of the recent flooding in the U.S. state of Texas, Azernews reports.

According to the company, Starlink is providing mini-kits to support search and rescue operations, enabling communication even in remote or heavily affected areas. Each kit includes one month of free service, helping first responders and residents stay connected when traditional infrastructure is down.

In addition, the company announced that T-Mobile customers can now send SMS messages via satellite, offering an essential backup when cellular networks are unavailable.

"Anyone in the flood-affected areas with a compatible smartphone will also receive emergency alerts from public safety authorities via satellite," SpaceX stated. These alerts are delivered using the Starlink satellite constellation, which ensures coverage even in regions where land-based infrastructure is compromised.

The deployment of Starlink in disaster zones highlights a growing trend in how space-based technologies are reshaping emergency response. Unlike traditional cell towers, which can be damaged or overwhelmed during natural disasters, satellite networks offer resilient and instant connectivity—a critical lifeline for both rescuers and civilians.

This initiative is also part of a broader collaboration between SpaceX and T-Mobile, aimed at eventually providing nationwide satellite-to-phone service. While current capabilities are limited to text messaging and alerts, future updates are expected to include voice calls and mobile data, especially in rural or underserved areas.

With climate change increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, solutions like Starlink could become an essential part of disaster preparedness and response infrastructure across the globe.