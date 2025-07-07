National fencers to participate in international tournament

7 July 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani team will participate in Fencing World Championship to be held on July 22-30 in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports. The team will compete in several disciplines at the tournament.

In the women's sabre event, Azerbaijan will be represented by Sabina Karimova, Leyla Ahmadova, and Palina Kaspiarovich in both individual and team competitions.

The team's captain, Anna Bashta, will be absent from the season’s main tournament due to an injury.

For the men's sabre category, Azerbaijan's participants include Murad Akbarov, Abbas Huseynov, Saleh Mammadov, and Magsud Huseynli, who will compete in both individual and team events.

Furthermore, Ruslan Hasanov will compete in the épée discipline at the European Championship representing Azerbaijan.

The World Fencing Championships is an annual competition in fencing organized by the International Fencing Federation. Contestants may participate in foil, épée, and sabre events.

The FIE organized its first international fencing championship in Paris, France, in 1921. During its early years, the competition was known as the European Championships (Championnats d'Europe), with initial participants being members of the fencing federations affiliated with the FIE.

In 1921, only the men's épée individual event was held. The following years, 1922 and 1923, saw the addition of men's sabre individual. By 1925, only the men's sabre individual event remained.

Starting in 1926, men's individual events were conducted across all three weapons: épée, foil, and sabre.

Women's foil was introduced to the program in 1929, along with a men's foil team event. Men's épée and sabre team events were added in 1930, and women's foil team events followed in 1932.

Women's épée individual and team competitions were introduced in 1988, and women's sabre individual and team events were added in 1999.