Peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to transform regional atmosphere, says President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that the upcoming peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will significantly change the regional atmosphere, opening new and historic opportunities one after another.

Azernews reports that speaking to journalists aboard his plane after returning from Azerbaijan, Erdoğan emphasized the broad benefits of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

“The diplomatic framework for the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia has now been finalized. Following meetings held in Brussels, Moscow, and Tbilisi by the end of 2024, agreement has been reached on the final text of the peace treaty,” Erdoğan said.

He noted that although Armenia initially opposed the Zangezur corridor, it has begun to adopt a more flexible approach toward participating in economic integration. Erdoğan stressed that the development of this region presents opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but also for Armenia, Turkiye, Iran, and other countries.

The Turkish president also reiterated the special importance of Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations.

“Our legal and moral ties with Azerbaijan are different from our relations with other countries. We are bound not only by friendship but also by brotherhood. The phrase ‘Two states, one nation’ is not accidental; it carries deep meaning and is based on solid foundations, which we have repeatedly proven throughout history. Therefore, we cannot remain indifferent or detached from developments in this region,” Erdoğan concluded.