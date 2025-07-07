Grain harvest nears completion in Azerbaijan, with over 2.3 M tons collected
According to the information, harvesting has been completed on 691,928 hectares so far, yielding a total of 2,336,704 tons of grain. The average yield currently stands at 33.8 centners per hectare, which is 1.9 centners higher than the same period last year. According to the information, harvesting has been completed on...
