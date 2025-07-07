Grain harvest nears completion in Azerbaijan, with over 2.3 M tons collected

7 July 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

According to the information, harvesting has been completed on 691,928 hectares so far, yielding a total of 2,336,704 tons of grain. The average yield currently stands at 33.8 centners per hectare, which is 1.9 centners higher than the same period last year. According to the information, harvesting has been completed on...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!