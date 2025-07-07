Celebrating diversity and heritage at Silk Road Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

The 14th Silk Road International Music Festival has been successfully held in the historic city of Shaki, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Composers' Union and Shaki Executive Power, the festival brought together renowned ensembles and musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye and China, offering audiences a rich blend of cultural sounds.

Opening night honors Azerbaijan's ethnic heritage

The festival's opening concert took place at the historic Yukhari Karavansaray hotel complex.

Executive Director of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism, Ravan Hasanov, addressed the audience before the concert. He expressed pride in participating in a festival that reflects Azerbaijan's deep-rooted history and cultural wealth.

Ravan Hasanov emphasized the importance of multiculturalism, quoting National Leader Heydar Aliyev: "The more cultures a nation unites, the richer it becomes."

He pointed out that nearly 30 ethnic groups live in Azerbaijan, each contributing to the country's cultural diversity.

Furthermore, the audience enjoyed performances by several folk groups like "Jahan" Avar Ensemble, Khovalim Talysh Folklore Group, Suvar Lezgi Ensemble, Slavyanochka Folk Choir, and Khinayakhdy Folk Group.

The concert concluded with a performance of the iconic song "Azerbaijan" by the legendary Muslim Magomayev.

Following the concert, the festival's artistic director and Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist and Professor Frangiz Alizade, addressed the audience. She praised the event as a longstanding tradition that continues to leave lasting impressions on locals and visitors alike.

Festival organizers presented commemorative gifts to the leaders of participating ensembles.

Jahangir Jahangirov Choir delights festival-goers

Jahangir Jahangirov Choir captivated music lovers on the festival's second day. The concert opened with a choral composition based on the opera "Leyli and Majnun", inspired by the classic poem by Muhammad Fuzuli. Soloists included Zeynab Najafova (Leyli), Ravan Gachayev (Majnun), Orkhan Nur (Leyli's father), and Zeynalabdin Karimov (Majnun's father).

The concert program continued with musical selections from operettas such as "Sevgili Canan", "The Cloth Peddler", "If Not That One, Then This One", as well as popular, folk songs, and composer works. The audience warmly welcomed each performance.

The evening ended with a presentation of the festival's symbolic gift to the choir in recognition of their successful concert and cultural contribution.

Chinese ensemble brings ancient melodies to Shaki

The third day of the festival featured a captivating concert by performers from the Northwest Normal University of the People's Republic of China.

Held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Shaki, the concert was attended by representatives of the festival's organizing bodies, international guests, and local music enthusiasts. At the start of the event, it was noted that Chinese musicians have regularly participated in previous editions of the Silk Road International Music Festival.

This year, a 12-member delegation from the Gansu Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles represented China. The group included artists and educators from the university's music school, such as Associate Professors Ma Yuhui and Liu Hui, along with young instructors Kan Peng, Tian Chao, Alamus, Wang Jianfeng, Song Yujia, Yang Huiqiao, and Guo Jingyi.

At the end of the performance, organizers presented the group with the festival's symbolic souvenir in appreciation of their contribution.

City Day and Festival unite in grand celebration

On July 6, the ancient city of Shaki marked its 2713th anniversary with vibrant celebrations held at the Yukhari Karavansaray.

This year's City Day coincided with the Silk Road International Music Festival, adding to the festive spirit for residents and guests alike. The celebrations began with an exhibition of handcrafted works by local Shaki artisans, showcasing the city's rich tradition of craftsmanship.

Head of Shaki City Executive Power Elkhan Usubov delivered a congratulatory speech, highlighting Shaki's remarkable history.

Positioned along the Great Silk Road, Shaki has played a vital role throughout Azerbaijan's past. Its 134 state-protected archaeological and architectural monuments, including the Albanian Church in Kish and the Shaki Khans' Palace, reflect the city's unique architectural heritage and global cultural significance.

Usubov emphasized Shaki's reputation as a major tourist destination, attracting local and international visitors with its historic sites, picturesque nature, traditional crafts, and culinary culture.

Shaki's thriving arts and crafts scene earned it membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, and in 2019, during the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the city's historic center and the Shaki Khans' Palace were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Known as a city of festivals, Shaki hosts numerous cultural events, including the Silk Road International Music Festival, as well as festivals dedicated to sweets and theater. These events not only help preserve the city's intangible cultural heritage but also boost its international recognition and tourism potential.

Usubov noted the ongoing success of the 14th Silk Road International Music Festival, which continues to bring joy to music lovers and enhance Shaki's cultural prestige.

As part of the celebration, a group of individuals who made significant contributions to Shaki's public and cultural life were awarded honorary diplomas.

The event concluded with a concert featuring renowned singers, capping off a memorable day in Shaki's long and storied history.

Military Band honors victory and festival success

The 14th Silk Road International Music Festival came to a successful close with a vibrant ceremony at the Summer Theater of Marxal Resort & Spa.

The closing ceremony featured a powerful performance by the Exemplary Military Band of the Azerbaijan State Border Service of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. The event was attended by representatives of the organizing bodies, officials from Azerbaijan's representation in TURKSOY, families of martyrs, and other guests.

The band, founded in 2004 and led by Honored Artist and Lieutenant Colonel Samad Vakilov, is renowned for its participation in national cultural events and performances aimed at boosting troop morale across the country. Its repertoire includes a wide range of genres-classical, jazz, pop, patriotic, folk, and composer music, with special attention given to works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, and Tofig Guliyev.

The concert began with Victory March by prominent Azerbaijani composer Frangiz Alizade, and continued with emotionally charged performances of Azerbaijani and international compositions by Tural Aghasiyev, Fatima Jafarzade, and Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, all warmly applauded by the audience.

Following the concert, the artistic director of the festival, Frangiz Alizade, delivered a closing speech alongside the head of Shaki's Executive Power, Elkhan Usubov. They expressed gratitude to all organizations that contributed to the festival's success.

As a token of appreciation, the festival symbol was presented to Samad Vakilov, conductor of the military band, and to the leaders of supporting institutions.

The 14th Silk Road International Music Festival ended on a high note with a spectacular fireworks display.