Over 229,000 people supported by State Employment Agency in H1 2025
The State Employment Agency, operating under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, provided active employment support to approximately 229,500 individuals in the first half of 2025, Azernews reports, citing a report released by the Ministry.
The Ministry noted that 74,000 people were placed in suitable jobs during this period.
In addition, 9,800 individuals were enrolled in the self-employment program, enabling them to establish small family businesses.
The Agency also organized vocational training courses for 6,100 unemployed individuals, while career guidance services were delivered to 139,600 people over the past six months.
