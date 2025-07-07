ADA hosts panel on sustainable development and economic diplomacy in post-sovereignty era [PHOTOS]

7 July 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

The second panel discussion of the 9th Meeting of Heads of Diplomatic Services was held under the title "Sustainable Development Perspectives: Economic and Climate Diplomacy, Energy Security and Connectivity" at ADA University, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The broader theme of the event, “Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy after the Restoration of Sovereignty: Priorities and Challenges”, shaped the focus of the panel, which brought together high-level government officials and international participants.

Keynote speakers included Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, and the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev.

The discussion explored strategic issues such as Azerbaijan’s trade and investment potential, diversification opportunities, and the challenges posed by current geoeconomic tensions. Participants emphasized the importance of strengthening economic diplomacy, enhancing the country’s role in regional connectivity through strategic transport corridors, and expanding engagement in international climate action.

Azerbaijan’s leadership in hosting COP29 and its climate diplomacy efforts were highlighted as critical components of its foreign policy and development trajectory.

Following the presentations, the panelists responded to questions from the audience, further engaging with diplomats and experts on Azerbaijan’s evolving global role.