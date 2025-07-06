Man survives lion attack after animal escapes from theme park in Turkiye

6 July 2025 23:07 (UTC+04:00)

A lion that escaped from the Land of Lions theme park near Antalya, Turkey, was shot dead on Sunday after attacking a man, according to a statement from the local governor and Turkish media reports.

The animal, reportedly named Zeus, broke out of its enclosure in the early hours in Manavgat, approximately 60 km from Antalya.

According to BirGün newspaper, the lion attacked Suleiman Kir, an agricultural worker who was sleeping in a pistachio field with his wife. Kir was reportedly injured during a brief struggle with the lion before it fled. His injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated at a local hospital.

Recalling the incident, Kir said he was lying under a blanket to shield himself from mosquitoes and was trying to get up when he felt something touch his foot. "At first, I thought it was a dog. But when I managed to stand, I realised it was something massive," he told the paper.