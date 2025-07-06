Azerbaijan adds gold and silver on day six of U-20 Wrestling Championships
The U-20 European Wrestling Championship, held in Caorle, Italy, is nearing its conclusion.
Azernews reports that the first medalists in freestyle wrestling were determined on the sixth day of competition.
Vasif Baghirov (57 kg) claimed a hard-fought victory in the final against Georgia’s Nika Zangaladze. Trailing 5:6 at the end of the first period, the Ganja Wrestling School athlete turned the match around in the second half to win 9:6. Having won silver at last year’s U-20 European Championships, Vasif now stands atop the podium as champion.
In the 79 kg final, Muradxan Omarov also faced a Georgian opponent. Unlike his teammate, however, the Shamakhi Wrestling School athlete could not overcome his rival, Davit Chetchelashvili, and lost the bout 0:10. As a result, Muradxan had to settle for the silver medal.
In the 97 kg weight class, Ravan Musayev defeated Hungarian Peter Sivnovski 7:0 in the repechage round, but was then beaten 0:6 by Magomedgadji Magomedov of Russia in the bronze medal match.
