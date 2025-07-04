Minister highlights Azerbaijan’s preparations for CIS Games 2025

4 July 2025 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has stated that preparations for the CIS Games 2025 were progressing according to plan, Azernews reports.

He noted that relevant agencies were working in a coordinated manner to ensure the high-level organization of the Games, which would be held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8 this year.

In his speech, the minister pointed out that all these preparations inspire confidence that Azerbaijan will once again successfully host an important international event.

"At both the second meeting of the Organizing Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and at our recent meeting with federation representatives within the working group at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the main directions of the Games' preparations were reviewed, upcoming tasks were specified, reports on work carried out in all areas were heard, and relevant assignments were given. Incidentally, the certificate handover ceremony for Ganja, which was selected as the CIS Sports Capital for 2025, took place this month. On this occasion, I congratulate all residents of Ganja and sports enthusiasts."

Farid Gayibov also spoke about the UFC tournament held in Azerbaijan for the first time, emphasizing that the fight night was one of the most notable events in June:

"The successful high-level organization of this magnificent event demonstrated that UFC's trust in Azerbaijan was no coincidence. On one hand, the event's excellent organization in Baku, the crowd of fans, the visit of foreign guests to our country, as well as the attention of tens of millions of viewers worldwide through UFC channels focused on Baku, brought pride; on the other hand, our athletes’ successful performances in their home arena brought joy to the fans."

Note that The CIS Youth Capital program promotes youth activities, cultural exchange, and social development across CIS member states.

Each year, a city is chosen to boost youth participation and showcase cultural diversity.

In 2023, Gabala, Azerbaijan, was named the Youth Capital for 2025. This designation aims to engage young people from all CIS countries in civic, cultural, and educational events. Throughout 2025, Gabala will host festivals, sports competitions, workshops, and summits to foster connection and collaboration among youth.