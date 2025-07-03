Norway develop radiation and nuclear safety strategy

3 July 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Norway has unveiled its first-ever national strategy for radiation and nuclear safety, marking a historic milestone in the country's approach to these critical areas, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by Jan Christian Vestre, the Minister of Health and Social Security of Norway.

"I am incredibly pleased that we now have a national strategy in this field," Vestre said. "It is designed to strengthen our preparedness, particularly within healthcare and national security."

According to Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, the growing global tensions make radiation and nuclear safety an increasingly vital issue. This strategy follows a thorough evaluation of Norway's nuclear safety framework by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2019, which identified areas for improvement.

The strategy is built around ten clear objectives, including minimizing the risks of radiation accidents and ensuring proper action protocols for dealing with radiation from sources outside the control of national authorities. It also emphasizes the importance of transparency, with Norway committing to openness in its approach to nuclear safety.

The strategic focus on preparedness not only addresses potential nuclear accidents but also aims to build resilience against other risks, such as the growing geopolitical concerns that could affect global nuclear security. By fostering collaboration and ensuring that safety measures are rigorously followed, Norway is positioning itself as a model for other nations on how to integrate nuclear safety into public health and security policy.