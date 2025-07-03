Gabala hosts opening ceremony for CIS 2025 Youth Capital 2025 [PHOTOS]

3 July 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

The CIS Youth Capital program is an initiative designed to promote youth-related activities, cultural exchanges, and social development across the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Azernews reports.

Every year, a city from one of the CIS countries is designated as the Youth Capital, with the goal of enhancing youth participation in public life, creating opportunities for young people, and demonstrating cultural diversity.

In 2023, during the CIS Heads of Government Council meeting in Tashkent, Gabala, a picturesque city located in Azerbaijan, was named the Youth Capital for 2025.

Gabala's designation as the CIS Youth Capital aims to encourage young people from all CIS countries to actively participate in civic, cultural, and educational programs.

A variety of events and programs will take place throughout 2025, including cultural festivals, sports competitions, educational workshops, and youth summits.

These events will allow young people from different countries to connect, collaborate, and promote mutual understanding.

The opening ceremony of the CIS Youth Capital 2025 took place in Gabala and was marked by speeches from Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Indira Hajiyeva, Chair of the CIS Youth Council Tatyana Kovaleva and Head of Gabala District Executive Authority Sabuhi Abdullayev.

During the ceremony, Gabala was officially presented with a certificate confirming its status as the Youth Capital.

The event was also accompanied by a concert featuring Emiliya Yagubova, a mugham quartet, and performances by Metin and Rilayan, adding a festive touch to the proceedings.

By hosting the CIS Youth Capital 2025, Gabala will have the opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's commitment to youth development, as well as its cultural and historical significance.

It is a chance for young people from all across the CIS to come together, share ideas, and build partnerships that can positively impact their communities and the region as a whole.