Azerbaijani diaspora leader in Yekaterinburg arrested, confirms State Committee [VIDEO]

1 July 2025 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg, Shahin Shikhlinski, has been arrested, Azernews reports.

The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan confirmed the information, though no further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest have been disclosed at this time.

The development comes amid heightened tensions following recent incidents in Yekaterinburg involving Azerbaijani nationals, which have drawn strong reactions from Baku. Investigations and official comments on the arrest are expected in the coming days.

