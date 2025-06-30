Opera Days continues to bestow audience with musical revelations [PHOTOS]

30 June 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Opera Days project, carried out by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, continues to bestow the audience with musical revelations, Azernews reports.

The latest spectacular event was the concert titled "Night of Choral Symphony," held at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

In this splendid display, the formidable power of the symphony orchestra, the strength of the polyphonic choir, and the emotional depth of operatic art seamlessly intertwined. The hall was filled to capacity, and the audience was utterly captivated.

On stage appeared luminaries of Azerbaijani performance: People's Artist Akram Poladov, Honoured Artists Farida Mammadova, Sabina Vahabzadeh, Tural Aghasiyev, Alikhamad Ibrahimov, Ilham Nazarov, as well as soloists Mahir Taghizadeh, Adil Akhundov, Fahmin Ahmadli, Igor Yadrov, and Ruslan Persan.

The program featured masterpieces from the treasury of world and Azerbaijani opera—compositions by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Ismail Hajibayli, Muslim Magomayev, Gara Garayev, Jafar Hajiyev, Jahangir Jahangirov, Giuseppe Verdi, Christoph Gluck, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Mstislav Mussorgsky, and Dmitry Shostakovich.

The concert was conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev, with Sevil Hajiyeva serving as the choir master.

This musical evening transformed into a genuine celebration for all connoisseurs of live performance, craftsmanship, and profound emotional artistry.

