Mugham Center holds final concert of Call for Scores competition [PHOTOS]

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has presented a concert program "Yaz və Yay #2" at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The concert included compositions by winners of the competitions "Call for Scores 3" and "Call for Scores 4", a collaborative initiative between the Baku Contemporary Music Society and the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra, conducted as a score reading workshop.

Featured works included "De qualche parte" by Italian composer Francesco Sottile and "Flowing Shadow" by Chinese composer Wen Ziyang.

The concert also highlighted "NYSA" by Greek composer Kostas Zisimopoulos, one of the highest-ranked entries, and "Connection II" by Italian composer Daria Baiocchi, which was performed as a special piece outside the competition.

The performances were delivered by members of the Cadenza Orchestra- flutist Mirkhalid Mammadzade, pianist Afag Garayeva, violinist Nijat Feyziyev, violist Ilgar Rzayev, cellist Asim Khalilov, clarinetists Mahammadali Pashazade and Mammad Rajabli, and vibraphonist Kamil Huseynzade, under the direction of conductor Samir Asadov.

Since its inception in 2021, the "Call for Scores" competition has been held annually in Azerbaijan, attracting composers globally from countries including the United States, Hungary, Serbia, Greece, Italy, Spain, Argentina, China, Mexico, Ukraine, the Netherlands, and Turkiye.

