Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister attends FAO high-level event in Rome [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, participated in a high-level special ministerial event at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome, Azernews reports.

The event, titled “From Vulnerability to Resilience — Strengthening Food Security and Livelihoods in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs)”, focused on supporting sustainable agricultural development in the world's most vulnerable regions.

Opening the event, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu emphasized the growing challenges faced by developing nations due to global climate change and economic instability. He highlighted the urgent need to transition agri-food systems in these countries from fragile to resilient structures. This transformation, he noted, requires coordinated solutions, technological innovation, and strengthened partnerships through a multidimensional approach.

Discussions at the event underscored the increasing threats to global food security. These include climate change, resource scarcity, economic volatility, and uneven development. Participants stressed the importance of building sustainable, inclusive, and transformative agri-food systems in response to these pressing challenges. Speakers emphasized the vital role of collective action and collaboration in tackling interconnected global issues.

Experts at the event noted that sharing best practices and innovative solutions could significantly support the development of inclusive and resilient agri-food systems in vulnerable countries.

The event continued with panel sessions on key themes, including Harnessing Technology and Innovation to Boost Productivity and Sustainability in Agricultural Systems; Nutrition and Development in Vulnerable States; Financing and Partnerships for Sustainable Agri-Food Systems.

These sessions addressed topics such as climate change, the depletion of natural resources, and the need for adaptive, resilient agricultural systems. Experts discussed the digital transformation of agriculture, technology transfer, and the exchange of successful practices. They also shared insights on soil conservation, biodiversity protection, efficient use of water resources, the creation of large-scale grain farming enterprises based on modern technologies, productivity enhancement, wheat self-sufficiency, and the development of the food processing industry.