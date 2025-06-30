Azerbaijan, Bulgaria hold political consultations, eye green energy projects

30 June 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

On June 30, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Elena Shekerletova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, to discuss various facets of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The press service noted that the meeting focused on broadening cooperation across multiple areas, including the economy, trade, energy security, green energy, humanitarian and cultural ties, as well as regional and international security issues.

Both sides emphasized the importance of high-level visits and continuous political dialogue in advancing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. The role of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was also highlighted as a key mechanism fostering collaboration.

Special attention was given to joint initiatives in the energy sector, recognized as vital to ensuring Europe’s energy security. The parties underscored the significant potential to further expand cooperation, particularly in implementing new projects within the green energy domain.

Minister Bayramov also updated his counterpart on the post-conflict realities in the region, including extensive reconstruction efforts underway in territories liberated from occupation, ongoing mine clearance operations, and the current state of normalization processes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The discussion also covered other matters of mutual interest, strengthening the foundation for continued dialogue and partnership.

On the same day, political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria took place. Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Bulgarian delegation was led by Deputy Minister Elena Shekerletova.