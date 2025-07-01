Windows lose ground in global market

1 July 2025 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Microsoft Vice President Yusuf Mehdi recently stated in a publication that the Windows operating system continues to run on “more than one billion” active devices every month. However, comparisons of this data with previous company reports have raised questions among analysts and the media, Azernews reports.

According to Microsoft’s official report for 2022, Windows 10 and Windows 11 were used on over 1.4 billion active devices at that time. This suggests a decline of at least 400 million active devices over the past three and a half years. Such a drop has prompted skepticism, as the discrepancy between the current and previous figures appears notable.

Experts emphasize that statements from top executives like Mehdi can significantly impact the stock market and the stock prices of technology companies. Consequently, the number Mehdi quoted is not a mere estimate but likely a carefully verified figure. If the Windows user base had remained above 1.4 billion devices, analysts suggest the company would have made this more widely known to maintain investor confidence.

While Microsoft did not specify the causes behind the decrease, analysts have offered several theories. One prominent factor is the increasing dominance of mobile platforms like iOS and Android, which have become the preferred choice for many users, especially in emerging markets. Another contributing factor is the slowing sales of personal computers as consumers and businesses increasingly opt for mobile-first solutions.

Additionally, some Windows 10 users have expressed frustration with aggressive advertising pushing them to upgrade to Windows 11, as Microsoft nears the end of support for older operating systems. This has led some to abandon the platform or delay upgrades, further contributing to the decline in active users.

Despite the drop in active devices, Windows remains one of the most widely used operating systems globally. Windows 11 has been gaining traction, but it faces stiff competition from other operating systems like macOS and Linux, as well as the rise of cloud-based solutions.

Interestingly, while the number of active devices may be shrinking, the increase in the number of cloud-connected devices (such as virtual machines, IoT devices, and workstations) may offer a potential avenue for Microsoft to re-engage users and maintain relevance in the modern computing landscape.

As Microsoft continues its shift toward the cloud-first model with services like Azure, Microsoft 365, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, it remains to be seen how these offerings will affect the overall Windows ecosystem and the company’s broader business model.