Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry to destroy expired munitions at site near Pirəkəşkül village

1 July 2025 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Outdated and unusable military ammunition will be destroyed at a designated site near the village of Pirəkəşkül, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The press service noted that the demolition will take place from July 1 to July 4 at a military training ground located in the vicinity of Pirəkəşkül. The operation will be carried out in strict compliance with safety regulations.

Authorities have urged residents not to be alarmed by the sounds of explosions expected during the disposal process. The Ministry assured the public that there is no cause for concern.

“We call on the population to remain calm and emphasize that the explosions pose no threat to public safety,” the statement read.