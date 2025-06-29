Denmark prepares to pass law against Deepfakes

29 June 2025 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Denmark's Ministry of Culture has introduced a new bill aimed at protecting citizens' images and voices through copyright laws, Azernews reports.

This legislation will represent a significant step in combating deepfake technologies. The proposed law prohibits the use of an individual's likeness or voice without their consent and grants the right to seek compensation in such cases. The law will not apply to satire or parodies but will specifically ban the use of deepfakes in artistic performances.

According to the proposal, platforms that fail to remove deepfake content could face fines. The law will only be valid within Denmark and is expected to be approved with up to 90% support in parliament.

This initiative comes after incidents involving the spread of a fake video of Denmark's Prime Minister and legal attempts against creators of pornographic deepfakes.

It is worth noting that Denmark will be the first country in the region to adopt such a law. The move is also seen as a starting point for broader discussions across Europe regarding the ethical use of the technology.