Azerbaijani Ombudsman calls on Russian authorities regarding brutal killing of Azerbaijani citizens in Yekaterinburg

29 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has addressed a formal appeal to the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation concerning the violence against Azerbaijanis that took place in Russia, Azernews reports.

Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva issued an official letter to Ms. Tatyana Moskalkova, the Russian Federation’s Human Rights Commissioner, and Tatyana Merzlyakova, the Regional Human Rights Commissioner for Sverdlovsk Region, regarding the tragic killing of five Azerbaijanis and the injuries sustained due to violence and torture inflicted upon them in Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk Region.

The letter highlights that this horrific event represents a severe breach of human rights and freedoms, notably the rights to life and to be free from torture, as outlined in Articles 20 and 21 of the Russian Federation’s Constitution. It further notes that this incident contravenes the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, which Russia has ratified.

In the communication, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman called on the Russian Ombudsman to supervise the investigation, leveraging the cooperation framework established between the Azerbaijani and Russian ombudsman institutions and the terms of the bilateral agreement. She emphasized the need for a comprehensive, impartial, and transparent inquiry, accountability for those responsible, and provision of legal and psychological aid to the victims' families.

The appeal also stressed the importance of implementing systematic oversight and preventive actions to prevent similar grave violations of human rights in the future.

The Azerbaijani Ombudsman expressed confidence that Russia’s legal and institutional responses will ensure a just legal resolution of the case and enhance the protection of the rights of foreign nationals living in Russia.