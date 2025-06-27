Mild quake hits Azerbaijan's Qakh district

27 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A mild earthquake occurred in the Qakh region of northwestern Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Seismological Research Bureau, Trend News Agency.

The tremor was registered 27 kilometers southeast of the Zagatala seismic station, within the territory of Qakh district.

The earthquake measured 3.3 in magnitude and occurred at a depth of 19 kilometers. Authorities stated that the underground tremors were not felt by the population.

Seismologists emphasized that the quake posed no risk to residents or infrastructure, and no damages have been reported.