Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra to give concert in Baku

25 June 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Mugham Center will host a concert of Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra on June 29, Azernews reports.

The concert "Yaz və yay #2" will feature works - winners of the "Call for scores" competition, which is regularly organized by the orchestra. Admission to the concert is free.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada. Entrance to the concert is free.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.