History has proven time and again that a nation's strength and endurance lie in the resilience of its army. States may face political, territorial, or economic collapse, but if their armies survive, they retain the chance to rise again. The army is not merely a structure of soldiers and weapons—it is the lifeblood of sovereignty, the shield of a nation's independence, and the foundation of its lasting statehood.

This undeniable truth is clearly illustrated in the history of Azerbaijan. One of the most telling examples comes from the period of the Qara Qoyunlu state’s struggle against the powerful Timurid Empire. Although the Timurids temporarily occupied Azerbaijani lands, they could not completely annihilate the Qara Qoyunlu army. Because the military structure remained largely intact, the Qara Qoyunlu state was able to regroup, expel the foreign forces, and restore its rule. This historic example underscores a timeless lesson: a nation with a surviving army never fully loses its statehood.

Fast forward to modern times, the importance of military power became painfully evident once again in the early 1990s. When Azerbaijan restored its independence in 1991, it faced immense regional and internal challenges. Unfortunately, the leadership at that time failed to prioritize the urgent need for army building. Ayaz Mutallibov, then head of state, pursued a passive strategy rooted in over-reliance on Moscow, postponing decisive steps toward independent military development. This hesitation had grave consequences. One of the fundamental reasons behind Azerbaijan’s defeat in the First Garabagh War was the absence of a well-organized and fully functional national army.

However, this shortcoming was later addressed with vision and determination. Under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan embarked on serious army-building efforts. With a deep understanding of history and statehood, Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation for a powerful and professional Azerbaijani Armed Forces. His far-sighted leadership set the stage for the transformation of Azerbaijan’s army into a modern, disciplined, and national structure.

This strategic path was further elevated by the current Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev. With thoughtful planning, modern reforms, and substantial investments, President Aliyev has overseen the evolution of Azerbaijan’s army into not only a regional power in the South Caucasus, but also a military force respected on the global stage. Today, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces rank among the most powerful armies in the world, according to international military assessments. The army is equipped with the latest technologies, trained according to global standards, and operates under a strategic vision that reflects both national interests and modern warfare dynamics.

This military readiness and strength proved crucial during the historic Second Garabagh War in 2020. In just 44 days, the Azerbaijani army liberated vast territories that had been under occupation for nearly three decades. This swift and decisive victory was not a coincidence—it was the result of decades of preparation, sacrifice, and strategic clarity. It was a national triumph that showed the world what a determined nation with a powerful army can achieve.

The world today is full of countries that have struggled for decades to restore their territorial integrity. From Asia to Africa, from Europe to Latin America, many states still grapple with unresolved conflicts and contested borders. Unlike these nations, Azerbaijan stands out as a unique and exemplary case: a country that regained its lands through its own strength, within a short timeframe, and with full respect for international law. Today, this victory is not only accepted by the Azerbaijani people—it is recognized by the global community as a new geopolitical reality.

As we look to the future, Azerbaijan’s army remains the cornerstone of the country’s stability and independence. Our armed forces are fully capable of defending the homeland against any external threat. This strength is not aimed at aggression but at safeguarding peace, prosperity, and territorial integrity. It is the result of clear leadership, national unity, and a deep-rooted understanding that without a strong army, there can be no strong state.

In today’s world, where regional instability is rising and global dynamics are constantly shifting, Azerbaijan’s military readiness is both a guarantee of peace and a message of strength. The Azerbaijani army is not only the protector of the homeland—it is a source of national pride, honor, and confidence in the future.