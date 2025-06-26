Hyundai and Kia cut prices by up to $16,000 globally to protect market share

26 June 2025 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

As newly imposed U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles weigh heavily on the auto industry, Hyundai Motor and Kia are launching aggressive global promotions in an effort to maintain sales momentum and cushion the impact of expected price hikes. The move is widely seen as a pre-emptive strategy to counter declining demand in the United States and safeguard their global market share, Azernews reports,citing Korean media.

