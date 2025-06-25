Winners of literary competition awarded as part of Baku Piano Festival 2025 [PHOTOS]

25 June 2025 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A literary evening and award ceremony for the winners of the literary competition "Literary Etude for Piano" has taken place in Landmark Baku, Azernews reports.

The competition was held as part of the Baku Piano Festival 2025 with an aim to create a vivid musical image in a literary work and popularize the theme of music in literature.

The works of the participants were evaluated by the jury members, including the director of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center, Anna Ibrahimbayova, a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Alexander Khakimov, the Director of NG Creators Club, Natig Aliyev, Media Coordinator of the Baku Piano Festival, Rustam Huseynov.

The winners of the Baku Piano Festival 2025 literary competition are as follows: Mehdi Ali secured first place, Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova took second place, and Lenay Seyidali-zade earned third place. Additionally, the Audience Award was presented to Gulgez Gurbanova.

During the evening, the authors of the stories shared their opinions and talked about the creative process, and the jury noted the most interesting episodes in the stories of the contestants, described in detail the process and criteria for selecting the winners.

Among the participants of the event were both aspiring writers and famous writers. At the event, members of the literary project "Modern Poets" Lala Hasanova, Gunatay Huseynova, Lyaman Hasanova, Ziba Rasul, Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova, Maxim Elizarov, Masuma Gasimova, Aliya Tagiyeva, Olga Shalayeva, Zivyarkhanum Mammadova, Nell Kyuri, Samira Shikhiyeva, and Bayram Magerramov also presented their works.

The initiator of the competition, Rustam Huseynov, spoke about interesting details of this year's competition. In his opinion, such competitions stimulate the development of literary skills and give a lot of inspiration not only to literature lovers, but also to musicians. He noted the significantly increased level of competition and the difficult choice of jury members. But the most important thing for a participant is the desire to create.

Baku Piano Festival 2025 will last until June 28. Residents and guests of the capital will enjoy a large concert program featuring music of various genres.

The festival features art events, exhibitions, a literary competition, and jam sessions.

A highlight of the festival is the "We Are the Future" concert, showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

