8 November plant to cement Mingachevir as S Caucasus energy hub, says President
“This power plant (‘8 November’ Power Plant – ed.) will naturally further enhance our energy potential, increase the efficiency of the energy system, and thus reinforce Mingachevir’s status not only as Azerbaijan’s but the entire South Caucasus region’s energy hub,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the “8 November” Power Plant in Mingachevir.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the head of state emphasized that currently, more than 40 percent of the country’s electricity is produced in Mingachevir, noting that all the work carried out once again proves that Azerbaijan is on the right path.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!