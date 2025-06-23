Exports to the UAE more than double in first five months of this year
The surge in exports highlights strengthening economic ties between the two countries and growing demand for Azerbaijani products in the Gulf region. Thus, according to the report of the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan’s exports to the UAE more than doubled, reaching...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!